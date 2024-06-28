Southwest Monsoon Hits Haryana, Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Gurugram

The southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Haryana on Friday, according to the meteorological department. Conditions are favourable for its onset in Chandigarh and neighboring Punjab within the next two to three days.

As the monsoon hit parts of Haryana, regions including the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram, and Faridabad received rains. Faridabad recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram saw a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, according to weather data.

Heavy rains in Gurugram early Friday morning and Thursday night led to severe inundation, particularly in residential areas, with traffic jams reported across the city. The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also affected.

The MeT predicted favourable conditions for the further advancement of the monsoon in the remaining parts of Haryana, entire Chandigarh, and Punjab in the next 2-3 days, leading to an increase in rainfall activity in the region. Maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, according to the weather bulletin.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius. Ambala in Haryana noted a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 38 degrees Celsius, Karnal 34.5 degrees Celsius, Mahendragarh 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak 33.7 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 36.5 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 37.5 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar 39 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)