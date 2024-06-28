Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Memes And Misery Amidst Monsoon Mayhem

Heavy rains brought Delhi to a standstill, flooding streets and the Delhi Airport. Social media was flooded with memes as netizens reacted to the annual waterlogging, particularly at Minto Bridge. Many vehicles were submerged, and power outages were reported, while public figures used humor to highlight the chaos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:22 IST
Delhi Drenched: Memes And Misery Amidst Monsoon Mayhem
Early morning downpours paralyzed Delhi on Friday, leading to widespread flooding and a deluge of memes on social media.

The annual flooding of Minto Bridge and waterlogging across the city sparked sarcastic comments from netizens when heavy monsoon rains hit the capital.

Videos of a car submerged under Minto Bridge surfaced online, prompting comparisons to an 'annual vehicular sacrifice,' with users humorously marking it as a monsoon arrival barometer.

The Minto Bridge, built in 1933, is notorious for flooding after heavy rains. Friday's downpour, the highest in a single June day in 88 years, severely disrupted the city, flooding streets, causing traffic chaos, and suspending operations at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 due to a canopy collapse.

In central Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video showing his flooded road and waterlogged house, citing clogged storm drains and power cuts.

Elsewhere, netizens posted humorous observations, such as likening Delhi's seasonal woes to having four seasons: 'Furnace, flood, smoke, and spring.'

At the waterlogged Delhi airport, comparisons were made to Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport's iconic indoor waterfall, highlighting the city's infrastructural challenges during heavy rains.

