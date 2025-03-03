Kerala's Growing Drug Crisis Requires United Front: Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls for a joint effort between Kerala and central authorities to tackle the escalating drug problem. Highlighting the need for a collaborative 'war on drugs', he urges public reporting and consciousness-raising to mitigate the impact on young people facing high unemployment.
- Country:
- India
In a stark warning, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor sounded the alarm on Monday about the escalating drug crisis in Kerala, urging a unified response to combat the issue. Tharoor stressed the critical need for collaboration between state and central governments to root out supply chains and penalize those peddling substances.
Tharoor's solution to the deepening crisis involves a multi-faceted strategy, advocating for an urgent 'war on drugs' initiative. He pressed for concerted consciousness-raising efforts to bridge religious and political divides; urging the public to actively report drug misuse cases while emphasizing the importance of punishing suppliers and sellers.
The dire backdrop includes high unemployment rates leading many young Keralites to seek solace in drugs. With Kerala's picturesque landscape obscuring a stark reality, Tharoor warns of the increasing allure of drugs amidst economic despair, underscoring the urgent necessity for strategic intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Tamil Nadu vs. Central Government Over Education Policies
Tamil Nadu Clashes With Central Government Over Language Imposition
Tamil Nadu Leaders Rally Against Central Government's Alleged Discrimination
Tamil Nadu vs. Central Government: Language Policy Sparks Political Clash
Punjab's War on Drugs: Demolition of Drug Dealers' Illegal Properties