Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Intensify into Hurricane near Windward Islands
Tropical Storm Beryl has developed over the Central Tropical Atlantic and is forecasted to become a hurricane as it nears the Windward Islands. Located approximately 1,110 miles east-southeast of Barbados, the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
