Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Intensify into Hurricane near Windward Islands

Tropical Storm Beryl has developed over the Central Tropical Atlantic and is forecasted to become a hurricane as it nears the Windward Islands. Located approximately 1,110 miles east-southeast of Barbados, the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 08:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Friday.

The storm was located about 1,110 miles (1,790 km) east-southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

