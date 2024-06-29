Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Intensify into Hurricane near Windward Islands

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Friday.

The storm was located about 1,110 miles (1,790 km) east-southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

