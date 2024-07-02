Left Menu

NGT Member Challenges Claims Linking Punjab Farm Fires to Delhi's Air Pollution

Justice Sudhir Agarwal, an NGT member, refutes claims linking Punjab farm fires to Delhi's air pollution. He deems prosecuting farmers for stubble burning as grave injustice and questions the lack of scientific evidence. He emphasized shared responsibility for Delhi's air quality and highlighted potential political motives behind the accusations.

Justice Sudhir Agarwal, a member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has refuted the widely held belief that farm fires in Punjab are responsible for Delhi's worsening air pollution, calling it a 'grave injustice' to penalize farmers without scientific evidence.

Speaking at the 'Conference on Environment Friendly Paddy Cultivation' in the national capital, Justice Agarwal emphasized that addressing Delhi's air pollution is a shared responsibility, criticizing the practice of prosecuting farmers solely for stubble burning.

Agarwal questioned the connection between Punjab's farm fires and Delhi's air quality, suggesting potential political motives and urging for a scientific investigation before holding farmers accountable.

