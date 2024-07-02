Floods in Kaziranga: Rescued Animals and Conservation Challenges

Floodwaters deluged Kaziranga National Park and led to the dramatic rescue of 24 animals, though four hog deer were lost, officials announced Tuesday. Forest department personnel moved the rescued creatures, predominantly deer, to safer areas.

In the critical Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 167 out of 233 camps have been submerged, according to officials. These camps house forest department employees, including security personnel, who conduct patrols to protect the park's flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration has implemented speed restrictions on NH-37 (New NH-715) to ensure the safety of animals crossing during the floods.

Despite the immediate dangers, experts emphasize that floods play a vital role in preserving Kaziranga's unique ecosystem. The overflow of the Brahmaputra River revitalizes grasslands and enriches the soil, essential for the park's herbivores. Declared a national park in 1974, Kaziranga is renowned for its Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

