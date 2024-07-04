Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Devastates Jamaica and Caribbean Islands

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc in Jamaica and the Caribbean, causing extensive damage and killing at least seven people. Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a disaster zone, initiating evacuations and shelter setups. Beryl is expected to impact Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before weakening.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:12 IST
Hurricane Beryl Devastates Jamaica and Caribbean Islands
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica on Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain. The Category 4 storm has already caused significant damage and killed at least seven people in the southeast Caribbean. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Beryl's eyewall was "brushing the south coast of Jamaica," leading to wind-whipped rain pounding the island for hours as residents heeded authorities' call to find shelter.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on Wednesday afternoon that nearly 500 people were placed in shelters. By evening, however, he stated that Jamaica has not seen the "worst of what could possibly happen." Urging caution, Holness remarked, "We can do as much as we can do, as humanly possible, and we leave the rest in the hands of God."

Several roadways in the country's interior were blocked by fallen trees and utility poles, with some northern communities experiencing power outages. Kingston resident Pauline Lynch said she stockpiled food and water in anticipation of the storm. The hurricane has prompted concern for high winds, flash flooding, and possible life-threatening impacts. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica and other regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024