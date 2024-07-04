Hurricane Beryl Devastates Jamaica and Caribbean Islands

Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica on Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain. The Category 4 storm has already caused significant damage and killed at least seven people in the southeast Caribbean. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Beryl's eyewall was "brushing the south coast of Jamaica," leading to wind-whipped rain pounding the island for hours as residents heeded authorities' call to find shelter.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on Wednesday afternoon that nearly 500 people were placed in shelters. By evening, however, he stated that Jamaica has not seen the "worst of what could possibly happen." Urging caution, Holness remarked, "We can do as much as we can do, as humanly possible, and we leave the rest in the hands of God."

Several roadways in the country's interior were blocked by fallen trees and utility poles, with some northern communities experiencing power outages. Kingston resident Pauline Lynch said she stockpiled food and water in anticipation of the storm. The hurricane has prompted concern for high winds, flash flooding, and possible life-threatening impacts. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica and other regions.

