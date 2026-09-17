India & Jamaica Forge Strong Ties: A 200-Year Journey of Cooperation

Jamaica's High Commissioner to India, Jason Keats Matthew Hall, underscored the longstanding and robust ties between Jamaica and India, asserting that the two countries share a partnership that 'stands shoulder to shoulder' in multilateral settings. Hall emphasized the shared commitment to effecting meaningful change in international organizations.

During a recent media interaction, Hall extended birthday greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the Jamaican expression 'Happy Blessed Earthstrong.' This gesture reflects the warm sentiments shared between the two nations as Modi celebrated his 76th birthday.

In May, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a historic visit to Jamaica, marking the first bilateral visit of its kind. Discussions with Jamaican leaders focused on enhancing collaboration in critical sectors like health, digital transformation, and climate justice. The visit reinforced mutual cooperation, with India pledging support for Jamaica's post-disaster recovery efforts.