India & Jamaica Forge Strong Ties: A 200-Year Journey of Cooperation

Jamaica's High Commissioner highlights the enduring bond with India, celebrating PM Modi's birthday with heartfelt wishes. Recent diplomatic talks focused on health, digitalisation, and climate justice, strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral forums. Both nations aim to bring meaningful change within international organisations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:24 IST
India & Jamaica Forge Strong Ties: A 200-Year Journey of Cooperation
High Commissioner of Jamaica to India Jason Keats Matthew Hall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jamaica's High Commissioner to India, Jason Keats Matthew Hall, underscored the longstanding and robust ties between Jamaica and India, asserting that the two countries share a partnership that 'stands shoulder to shoulder' in multilateral settings. Hall emphasized the shared commitment to effecting meaningful change in international organizations.

During a recent media interaction, Hall extended birthday greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the Jamaican expression 'Happy Blessed Earthstrong.' This gesture reflects the warm sentiments shared between the two nations as Modi celebrated his 76th birthday.

In May, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a historic visit to Jamaica, marking the first bilateral visit of its kind. Discussions with Jamaican leaders focused on enhancing collaboration in critical sectors like health, digital transformation, and climate justice. The visit reinforced mutual cooperation, with India pledging support for Jamaica's post-disaster recovery efforts.

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