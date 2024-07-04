Left Menu

Tragic End: Girl's Remains Found After Crocodile Attack in Northern Australia

Police found the remains of a 12-year-old girl two days after she was attacked by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in northern Australia. The recovery, confirmed by injuries, was a tragic outcome. Authorities are continuing efforts to trap the crocodile, noting the rise in large crocodile populations in the area.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:40 IST
Authorities on Thursday located the remains of a 12-year-old girl, two days after she was taken by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in remote northern Australia.

The discovery was made near the site of her disappearance in the Indigenous community of Palumpa, southwest of Darwin, according to Police Senior Sgt. Erica Gibson.

Gibson confirmed that injuries on the remains were consistent with a crocodile attack. 'The recovery has been made. It was particularly gruesome and a sad, devastating outcome,' she said.

Efforts are ongoing to capture the crocodile responsible for the attack. Given the territorial nature of saltwater crocodiles, authorities believe the animal is likely still in the vicinity.

The girl's disappearance prompted a 36-hour search involving land, water, and air resources. The crocodile population in Australia's tropical north has surged since their legal protection began in the 1970s, leading to more large and potentially dangerous crocodiles in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

