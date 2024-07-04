Tragic End: Girl's Remains Found After Crocodile Attack in Northern Australia

Authorities on Thursday located the remains of a 12-year-old girl, two days after she was taken by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in remote northern Australia.

The discovery was made near the site of her disappearance in the Indigenous community of Palumpa, southwest of Darwin, according to Police Senior Sgt. Erica Gibson.

Gibson confirmed that injuries on the remains were consistent with a crocodile attack. 'The recovery has been made. It was particularly gruesome and a sad, devastating outcome,' she said.

Efforts are ongoing to capture the crocodile responsible for the attack. Given the territorial nature of saltwater crocodiles, authorities believe the animal is likely still in the vicinity.

The girl's disappearance prompted a 36-hour search involving land, water, and air resources. The crocodile population in Australia's tropical north has surged since their legal protection began in the 1970s, leading to more large and potentially dangerous crocodiles in the area.

