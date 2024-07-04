Left Menu

Unchecked Air Pollution: Congress Accuses Modi Government of Weakening Environmental Norms

The Congress has raised concerns about 'unchecked air pollution' in India, accusing the Modi government of prioritizing corporate profits over public health. A study in 'The Lancet Planetary Health' implicates air pollution in 7.2% of deaths annually. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh calls for stronger anti-pollution measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over 'unchecked air pollution,' the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government on Thursday of launching an 'all-out war' on India's environmental protection norms and prioritizing the 'profits of the PM's friends' over public health.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a new study published in 'The Lancet Planetary Health' that connects air pollution to 7.2% of all deaths in India, including approximately 34,000 deaths annually in just 10 cities.

'Unchecked air pollution is killing tens of thousands of Indians every year,' Ramesh stated. The study identifies Delhi as the worst affected city, with about 12,000 deaths annually due to air pollution. Other cities like Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad also report thousands of deaths.

Ramesh attributed this public health crisis to the failures of the current government, alleging it has prioritized the profits of corporate interests over public welfare.

He highlighted that since 2017, the BJP-led administration has delayed deadlines for coal power plants to install pollution-controlling Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) equipment, resulting in thousands of deaths due to increased pollution.

The Congress leader also criticized the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, describing it as a 'complete failure.' With more than 50% of funds unutilized by the end of 2023, the program's impact has been minimal.

Ramesh called for immediate enforcement of air pollution norms for coal power plants and drastically increased funding for the NCAP. He also demanded that the independence of the National Green Tribunal be restored and recent environmental-law amendments be reversed.

The air quality standards and regulations must undergo a comprehensive overhaul to address the dire consequences of air pollution on public health, Ramesh urged.

