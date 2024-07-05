Tornado Ravages Eastern China: One Dead, Scores Injured

A devastating tornado tore through Shandong province in eastern China on Friday, causing fatalities and multiple injuries, according to local authorities.

In Dongming county, 79 individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees and required medical attention. The tornado's violent winds uprooted trees and destroyed store signs, generating significant debris that filled the air, as seen in state media videos.

Officials are in the process of evaluating the full scope of the damage. The China Meteorological Administration has issued a tornado warning for parts of Shandong and neighboring Jiangsu province. Tornadoes typically occur in southern and coastal regions such as Guangdong and Jiangsu, China Weather News reported.