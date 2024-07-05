Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Hits Mexico, Causing Chaos in Tulum

Hurricane Beryl struck Mexico's Tulum coast as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and cutting power. Expected to weaken before entering the Gulf of Mexico, Beryl may regain hurricane strength. The storm previously caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean and is forecasted for further impacts near the Mexico-Texas border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tulum | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:10 IST
Hurricane Beryl Hits Mexico, Causing Chaos in Tulum
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico's coast near Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday. The storm whipped trees and knocked out power, leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Beryl is expected to rapidly weaken to a tropical storm as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. It may regain hurricane strength once it re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards northern Mexico near the Texas border, an area recently affected by Tropical Storm Alberto.

With maximum wind speeds decreasing to 100 mph (160 kph), the storm forced Mexican authorities to evacuate tourists and residents from low-lying areas. However, many remained to face the strong winds and expected storm surge. The once quiet village of Tulum, now a bustling resort destination, was plunged into darkness as car alarms blared throughout the night.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024