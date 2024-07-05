Hurricane Beryl Hits Mexico, Causing Chaos in Tulum

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico's coast near Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday. The storm whipped trees and knocked out power, leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Beryl is expected to rapidly weaken to a tropical storm as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. It may regain hurricane strength once it re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards northern Mexico near the Texas border, an area recently affected by Tropical Storm Alberto.

With maximum wind speeds decreasing to 100 mph (160 kph), the storm forced Mexican authorities to evacuate tourists and residents from low-lying areas. However, many remained to face the strong winds and expected storm surge. The once quiet village of Tulum, now a bustling resort destination, was plunged into darkness as car alarms blared throughout the night.