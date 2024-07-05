Left Menu

Heavy Rains Predicted in Odisha: IMD Issues Yellow Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha over the next four days. Influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the East-central Bay of Bengal, districts such as Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri will see heavy rain. Yellow warnings have been issued for various districts through July 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:13 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, forecasting heavy rainfall in multiple districts across Odisha over the coming four days. Reports from IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre indicate that Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts will experience significant rainfall on Saturday, due to a cyclonic circulation over the East-central Bay of Bengal.

IMD's bulletin further predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, and Ganjam on July 7.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal on July 8, with additional warnings for Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar on July 9.

