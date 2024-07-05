Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl's Rampage: From Caribbean Havoc to Mexican Inundation

Tropical Storm Beryl, after causing destruction across the Caribbean, hit the Mexican coast near top beach resorts, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. Despite being downgraded from a hurricane, it continues to pose significant threats. Authorities urged residents and tourists to stay sheltered while forecasting further intensification in the Gulf of Mexico.

05-07-2024
Tropical Storm Beryl wreaked havoc on the Mexican coast near popular beach destinations on Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains after leaving a deadly trail through the Caribbean.

Downgraded from a hurricane, Beryl's core moved over the Yucatan Peninsula, with winds dropping to 70 mph (113 kph) after passing Tulum. Despite slower winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surges and destructive waves in the region.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama urged residents to stay indoors. The storm disrupted daily life, closing schools and beaches, and causing the evacuation of tourists. Research links Beryl's intensity to climate change, with predictions of further strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.

