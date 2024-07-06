Left Menu

Massive Evacuations in China Amid Dike Breach Crisis

Around 5,700 residents were evacuated after a dike breach at China's second-largest freshwater lake. Over 2,300 rescue workers are building a second line of defense. Heavy rain in Hunan Province caused the Miluo River to reach its highest level in 70 years, prompting maximum emergency response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:17 IST
Around 5,700 residents were relocated after waters breached a dike at China's second-largest freshwater lake in the south of the country, Chinese state media reported on Saturday. Rescue workers are working around the clock to contain further damage from water outflows.

More than 2,300 rescue personnel are building a second line of defense against floodwaters after Friday's dike breach spanning a 226-meter (740-foot) area in Hunan province, according to China Central Television.

No casualties had been reported as of early Saturday. State media broadcasted footage of a wave of water surging through a dike breach past overturned lorries, flooding multiple houses.

Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused the Miluo River in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, to swell to its highest in 70 years. Authorities activated the maximum emergency response level. Extensive flooding left large parts of towns waterlogged, with stranded residents being rescued by boats.

Water levels at Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province are also under close monitoring, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources.

