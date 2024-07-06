Left Menu

Assam Flood Crisis: Lives Lost and Millions Affected

Assam's flood situation remains critical, with six more fatalities and nearly 24 lakh individuals affected. The death toll this year has reached 70. The Brahmaputra and other rivers are flowing above danger marks. Infrastructure damage includes roads and bridges, and thousands have sought refuge in relief camps.

Updated: 06-07-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Saturday with six more persons losing their lives and nearly 24 lakh people affected, an official bulletin said.

The devastating floods claimed the lives of two persons in Charaideo and one each in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 70.

A total of 23,96,648 people have been affected by the floods in 29 districts, while cropland of 68,768.5 hectares was underwater.

Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri where 7,97,918 people have been affected, Cachar where 1,75,231 people have been hit and Darrang where 1,63,218 people are affected.

A total of 53,429 people have taken shelter in 577 relief camps.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing, and Kopili at Dharamtul and Sankosh in Golakganj were also flowing above the danger levels.

The Barak river was flowing above the danger mark at AP Ghat, BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj town. A total of 15,49,161 animals have been affected by the floods.

The devastating second wave of the flood has claimed the lives of 114 wild animals.

Public infrastructure damaged by the flood includes 126 roads and two bridges, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

