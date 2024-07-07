India Reels Under Severe Monsoon Floods

Severe monsoon rains have unleashed widespread flooding in multiple states across India. In West Bengal's sub-Himalayan region, Bihar, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, major rivers have breached danger levels, overwhelming large areas and affecting millions of residents.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected relief camps in Kamrup, taking stock of the supplies and facilities provided to the flood-affected populace. Official reports indicate that nearly 24 lakh people across 107 revenue circles and 3,535 villages are reeling from the disaster.

Maharashtra's National Disaster Response Force rescued 49 people from a waterlogged resort, while Uttarakhand temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra due to landslide threats. Rescue operations continue as various regions brace for more rain and potential floods.

