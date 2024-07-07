Record-Breaking Heat Wave Scorches the U.S.

A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. will persist, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures soaring into the 100s and holding the East in its hot and humid grip throughout the week, forecasters said Sunday.

An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service's highest alert — was in effect for about 36 million people, or about 10% of the population, with temperatures in Oregon expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) and as high as 115 degrees (46.1 C) in some parts of California on Sunday, said NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson.

"We're expecting a few dozen of them, on the order of 30, to tie or break their daily high temperature record" in the West and Pacific Northwest, Jackson said.

