Record-Breaking Heat Wave Scorches the U.S.

A relentless heat wave is shattering records across the U.S., with dangerous temperatures affecting both the West and East coasts. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for about 36 million people, anticipating temperatures as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. Wildfires and heat-related deaths are also on the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. will persist, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures soaring into the 100s and holding the East in its hot and humid grip throughout the week, forecasters said Sunday.

An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service's highest alert — was in effect for about 36 million people, or about 10% of the population, with temperatures in Oregon expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) and as high as 115 degrees (46.1 C) in some parts of California on Sunday, said NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson.

"We're expecting a few dozen of them, on the order of 30, to tie or break their daily high temperature record" in the West and Pacific Northwest, Jackson said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

