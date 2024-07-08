Record-Breaking Heat Wave Sweeps U.S. West Coast

A widespread heat wave is expected to deliver a fresh batch of record temperatures along the U.S. West Coast, affecting millions as a heat dome hovers over Arizona and Nevada. Approximately 36 million people — about 10% of the country — are under excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Record high temperatures are forecast in states including Washington, Oregon, California, northern Arizona, and central Idaho. The National Weather Service predicts highs near 130 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley National Park along the California-Nevada border.

Recent days have seen extreme temperatures break longstanding records. Death Valley hit 128 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking a 17-year record and leading to the death of a motorcyclist from heat exposure. Las Vegas reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit, tying a record set in 2007.

Temperatures are soaring as much as 20 degrees above normal in various locations, including Redding, California, which recorded 119 degrees Fahrenheit. According to NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson, the extreme heat wave is expected to drift east and persist through the week.

The NWS has also warned of increased wildfire risks due to hot, dry, and windy conditions. In Southern California, the Lake Fire has scorched over 13,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders in parts of Santa Barbara County. About 1 million people face excessive heat watches in areas including eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent action to avert what he termed "climate hell," amid record-breaking temperatures worldwide. The Copernicus Climate Change Service links these conditions to human activities like fossil fuel combustion, leading to greenhouse gas emissions.

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has proposed the first-ever safety standard to protect workers and communities from extreme heat.

