Hurricane Beryl Nears Texas Coast with Dangerous Winds
Hurricane Beryl, with sustained winds of 75 mph, is closing in on the Texas coast near Houston, specifically about 105 miles east of Corpus Christi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Beryl has intensified as it approaches the Texas coast, close to Houston, the National Hurricane Center announced.
Currently located approximately 105 miles east of Corpus Christi, Beryl is generating maximum sustained winds reaching 75 mph (120 kph).
The storm poses a significant threat, urging residents to prepare for potential impacts.
