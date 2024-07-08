Toddler Injured in Ceiling Collapse: Thane Building Declared Dangerous

A two-year-old boy was injured when part of the ceiling plaster fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, according to a civic official.

The incident transpired in a 40-year-old building in Padval Nagar, Wagle Estate, in the early hours. Local firefighters and the RDMC team quickly arrived to clear the debris and secure the site, as per Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The ceiling collapse occurred in a third-floor flat, injuring the toddler. The official classified the four-storey building as dangerous.

