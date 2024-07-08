Left Menu

Toddler Injured in Ceiling Collapse: Thane Building Declared Dangerous

A two-year-old boy sustained injuries when the ceiling plaster of a 40-year-old building in Thane district, Maharashtra, collapsed. The incident occurred at Padval Nagar area, prompting firefighters and disaster management teams to respond swiftly. The building has been labeled dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:38 IST
  • India

A two-year-old boy was injured when part of the ceiling plaster fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, according to a civic official.

The incident transpired in a 40-year-old building in Padval Nagar, Wagle Estate, in the early hours. Local firefighters and the RDMC team quickly arrived to clear the debris and secure the site, as per Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The ceiling collapse occurred in a third-floor flat, injuring the toddler. The official classified the four-storey building as dangerous.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

