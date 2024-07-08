Devastating Missile Strike in Kryvyi Rih Leaves 10 Dead and 31 Injured
A major missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulted in 10 deaths and 31 injuries. Local authorities reported multiple hits, including significant damage to an administrative building at an industrial enterprise.
A significant missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih resulted in 10 fatalities and 31 injuries on Monday, according to local authorities.
The city experienced multiple hits, causing extensive damage to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.
The incident marks another tragic event in the ongoing conflict, drawing international attention to the escalating crisis.
