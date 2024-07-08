Hurricane Beryl Strikes Matagorda

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, causing significant alarm due to its intense wind speeds. The U.S. National Hurricane Center confirmed the hurricane's arrival on Monday.

Positioned roughly 85 miles south-southwest of Houston, Texas, the storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

Officials are monitoring the situation closely as the hurricane progresses through the region.

