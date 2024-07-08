Hurricane Beryl Strikes Matagorda
Hurricane Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, causing concern with its powerful winds. Located approximately 85 miles from Houston, the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported the hurricane's landfall on Monday.
Officials are monitoring the situation closely as the hurricane progresses through the region.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
