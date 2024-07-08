Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl: The Earliest and Most Powerful Atlantic Storm on Record

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall in Texas, bringing dangerous surges and strong winds. With record sea temperatures fueled by climate change, Beryl is the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic. Experts warn of an extraordinarily active hurricane season with more intense storms expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:26 IST
Hurricane Beryl: The Earliest and Most Powerful Atlantic Storm on Record
AI Generated Representative Image

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, on Monday, bringing dangerous storm surges, strong winds, and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm is anticipated to weaken rapidly as it moves inland.

Scientists attribute Beryl's intensity and early arrival to record-breaking sea temperatures, a phenomenon driven by human-caused climate change. The unique combination of cyclical weather patterns and global warming has fueled what is shaping up to be a dangerous hurricane season.

Beryl's historical significance is underscored by its designation as the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic. Experts warn that as ocean temperatures continue to rise, more intense and frequent storms will become the norm.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024