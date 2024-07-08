Hurricane Beryl: The Earliest and Most Powerful Atlantic Storm on Record

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, on Monday, bringing dangerous storm surges, strong winds, and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm is anticipated to weaken rapidly as it moves inland.

Scientists attribute Beryl's intensity and early arrival to record-breaking sea temperatures, a phenomenon driven by human-caused climate change. The unique combination of cyclical weather patterns and global warming has fueled what is shaping up to be a dangerous hurricane season.

Beryl's historical significance is underscored by its designation as the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic. Experts warn that as ocean temperatures continue to rise, more intense and frequent storms will become the norm.

