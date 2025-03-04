Left Menu

UNHCR Reaffirms Commitment to Rohingya Refugees Amid Challenges in Bangladesh

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Calls for Continued International Support.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:17 IST
During a meeting with Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Grandi praised Bangladesh’s extraordinary generosity in hosting the Rohingya for nearly eight years. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, reaffirmed UNHCR’s unwavering commitment to supporting the over 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, concluding his four-day visit to the country on Sunday.

During a meeting with Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Grandi praised Bangladesh’s extraordinary generosity in hosting the Rohingya for nearly eight years. He emphasized that a dignified, voluntary, safe, and sustainable return to Myanmar remains the most viable solution to the crisis, calling for increased efforts to create conducive conditions for repatriation.

“Bangladesh has demonstrated remarkable compassion, sharing its limited resources with the refugees,” Grandi said. “The international community must step up and sustain financial assistance to ensure the safety, well-being, and eventual return of the Rohingya people.”

Urgent Need for Funding and Resources

Visiting the sprawling Kutupalong refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Grandi highlighted the immense hardships faced by refugees who remain highly vulnerable to natural disasters and reliant on humanitarian aid for survival. He urged the global community to maintain financial support, warning of dire consequences should funding diminish.

“With no resolution in sight, securing resources remains both a challenge and a necessity,” Grandi stated. “A dramatic decrease in international aid would severely impact the progress made by the Bangladesh government, aid agencies, and the refugees themselves, putting thousands at risk of hunger, disease, and insecurity.”

In Cox’s Bazar, Grandi met with newly arrived refugees fleeing escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. He also engaged with community leaders, imams, female religious teachers, and mothers concerned about rising violence and security threats within the camps.

“The refugees I spoke with all long to return home, but only when it is safe,” he shared. “Meanwhile, supporting Bangladesh’s security efforts within the camps and prioritizing aid for vulnerable groups, especially women and young people, is essential.”

Fostering Hope Through Education and Skills Development

During a visit to a skills training center, Grandi stressed the importance of education and livelihood opportunities, especially for the younger population—52% of the refugee community is under 18.

“They are eager to learn and contribute,” he said. “We must ensure they have the tools to build a future. Without sustained international assistance, their aspirations will fade.”

Climate Vulnerabilities and Disaster Preparedness

Both Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, where many refugees reside, are highly susceptible to climate-related disasters, including cyclones, flooding, landslides, and fires. Grandi emphasized the need for robust disaster risk reduction measures and continued core support from international donors.

His visit coincided with UNHCR’s preparations, alongside the Bangladesh government and humanitarian partners, for the 2025 Joint Response Plan. Previous funding shortfalls have hindered relief efforts, underscoring the urgency of securing adequate support.

“Humanitarian aid is a lifeline in these camps,” Grandi wrote in a post on X following his visit. “We must not let this crisis fade from global attention.”

This marks Grandi’s sixth visit to Bangladesh, as he continues to advocate for sustainable solutions and stronger international support for the Rohingya refugees and their host communities.

