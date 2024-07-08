Left Menu

Rescue Operations Amidst Torrential Rains in Mumbai: Over 30 Animals Saved

More than 30 animals, birds, and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and its surrounding districts following heavy rains. Rescue teams responded to over 60 distress calls within 24 hours. The efforts were led by the RAWW organization and the Mumbai forest department, saving various species including star tortoises, flamingos, pythons, and more.

Updated: 08-07-2024 17:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 30 animals, birds, and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and surrounding districts as heavy rains pounded the region, a forest official reported on Monday.

Cases of lost and abandoned pets, strays, and domestic animals were also reported, along with wildlife distress calls from both the city and suburbs, said Santosh Bhagane from the Mumbai range rescue team of the forest department.

'We have received more than 60 distress calls in 24 hours and rescued more than 30 animals, birds, and reptiles from Mumbai and surrounding districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar,' said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

Among the rescued were Star Tortoises, which are not native to the city, and migratory birds like Flamingos and Ibis, spotted with native species like owls, kites, and kingfishers.

Pythons, vipers, cobras, rat snakes, and checkered keelbacks, among other reptiles displaced due to the rains, were rescued from the periphery of forest areas and water-logged locations, Sharma added.

Bats, squirrels, and mongoose were also rescued from different parts of the city, according to Sharma.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

