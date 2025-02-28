Avalanche Strikes BRO Camp near Mana Village: Rescue Operations Underway

An avalanche trapped 41 Border Roads Organisation labourers near Mana, Uttarakhand on Friday, with 16 pulled out safely as rescue teams battle severe weather conditions.

Border Roads Organisation's camp between Mana and Badrinath was hit, leaving 57 men initially trapped. No casualties have been reported so far, Chamoli District Magistrate stated.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh indicated efforts are underway to rescue the trapped workers. Despite the challenging weather, local rescue teams, assisted by NDRF and other forces, are prioritizing the safety of all personnel.

