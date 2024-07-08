Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Brings Heavy Rainfall to Rajasthan: Bandikui and Bhusawar Drench in 91 mm Rain

The southwest monsoon has brought significant rainfall to various areas of Rajasthan, with Bandikui and Bhusawar recording the highest rainfall of 91 mm in a 24-hour period. The Met office in Jaipur reported light to moderate rain across the state, leading to a decline in maximum temperatures.

The southwest monsoon continued to drench many areas of Rajasthan on Monday, with Bandikui and Bhusawar leading with the highest rainfall of 91 mm over 24 hours.

According to the Jaipur Met office, light to moderate rain was observed at various locations, while Bharatpur and Dausa districts witnessed heavy rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

Dausa's Bandikui and Bharatpur's Bhusawar topped the rainfall charts in eastern Rajasthan with 91 mm each, followed by Sikrai at 76 mm.

In western Rajasthan, Chhatargarh was the wettest place, recording 38 mm of rainfall.

This ongoing rainy spell has caused a decrease in maximum temperatures across the region, with Phalodi recording the highest maximum temperature at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

