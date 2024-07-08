Chinese Scientists Discover 'Super Moss' Potentially Viable for Mars Colonies
Chinese scientists have discovered a resilient desert moss species, Syntrichia Caninervis, in Xinjiang. This moss withstands Mars-like conditions including extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures, and radiation, suggesting its potential to aid future Martian colonies. This study was published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in The Innovation journal.
Chinese scientists have identified a super resilient desert moss species in China's western region of Xinjiang. The study suggests that Syntrichia Caninervis could help sustain possible colonies on Mars.
The moss has shown remarkable resilience to Mars-like conditions, enduring extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures, and radiation.
This groundbreaking research was published last week by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in The Innovation journal.
