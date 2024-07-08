Chinese Scientists Discover 'Super Moss' Potentially Viable for Mars Colonies

Chinese scientists have identified a super resilient desert moss species in China's western region of Xinjiang. The study suggests that Syntrichia Caninervis could help sustain possible colonies on Mars.

The moss has shown remarkable resilience to Mars-like conditions, enduring extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures, and radiation.

This groundbreaking research was published last week by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in The Innovation journal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)