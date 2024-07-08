Left Menu

Chinese Scientists Discover 'Super Moss' Potentially Viable for Mars Colonies

Chinese scientists have discovered a resilient desert moss species, Syntrichia Caninervis, in Xinjiang. This moss withstands Mars-like conditions including extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures, and radiation, suggesting its potential to aid future Martian colonies. This study was published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in The Innovation journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:26 IST
Chinese Scientists Discover 'Super Moss' Potentially Viable for Mars Colonies
AI Generated Representative Image

Chinese scientists have identified a super resilient desert moss species in China's western region of Xinjiang. The study suggests that Syntrichia Caninervis could help sustain possible colonies on Mars.

The moss has shown remarkable resilience to Mars-like conditions, enduring extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures, and radiation.

This groundbreaking research was published last week by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in The Innovation journal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024