NDMC Implements Robust Measures to Combat Waterlogging

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is initiating a series of measures to prevent a recurrence of the crippling waterlogging experienced on June 28 due to heavy rains. This announcement follows the devastating 228.1 mm of rainfall, the highest June record since 1936, which submerged several city areas and claimed multiple lives.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, a member of the NDMC, outlined several steps taken to address the issue. In Bharti Nagar, known for severe waterlogging, the NDMC has installed three de-watering pumps, each adding to a total capacity of 500 HP, up from just one pump earlier. Similarly, in the Sunehri Pul nallah DTC bus depot, the number of pumps has been increased from one to four, enhancing the capacity to 200 HP. Lodhi Estate now also has three pumps to tackle waterlogging.

Chahal emphasized that NDMC has completed the de-silting of 11,867 manholes, 8,704 bell mouths, and 7,177 gully traps using departmental labor. Super sucker machines are also on standby for further de-silting as necessary. About Rs 50 crore has been allocated to improve the old sewerage lines in the NDMC area, and advanced technology has been utilized to boost the shelf life and carrying capacity of the drainage lines by approximately 20 percent.

