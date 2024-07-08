Left Menu

Dakshina Kannada on High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Halts Schools and Fishing

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued a 'red alert' for Tuesday due to predictions of heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges will be closed, and an advisory has been issued recommending limited public movement and caution against sea coast activities, including fishing and visiting beaches.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued a 'red alert' for Tuesday following predictions of heavy rainfall by the Met department. As a result, schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9.

The administration advised the public to exercise wider restraint with their activities, particularly those involving sea coast areas. Fishing and visits to beaches are discouraged.

Fishermen have been specifically advised not to venture out into the sea. Likewise, members of the public are urged to stay away from rivers and streams due to the heavy rainfall.

