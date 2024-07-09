Left Menu

Cosmic Discoveries and Martian Resilience: Latest Science Highlights

Recent discoveries include the detection of rotten eggs chemical on Jupiter-like exoplanet HD 189733b and Chinese scientists' identification of super-resilient moss species capable of surviving Mars-like conditions. These findings, from the James Webb Telescope and Chinese Academy of Sciences respectively, offer profound implications for space exploration and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 02:26 IST
Cosmic Discoveries and Martian Resilience: Latest Science Highlights
AI Generated Representative Image

Recent data reveals the presence of hydrogen sulfide, the compound responsible for the stench of rotten eggs, in the atmosphere of the exoplanet HD 189733b. This discovery, facilitated by the James Webb Space Telescope, adds to the planet's extreme nature and furthers our understanding of exoplanets.

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have identified a resilient desert moss, Syntrichia Caninervis, that can potentially thrive on Mars. This species was found capable of enduring extreme dryness, low temperatures, and high radiation levels under conditions simulating the Martian environment, according to a study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

These major scientific revelations contribute to both the exploration of distant planets and the potential for sustaining human life beyond Earth.

