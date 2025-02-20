Left Menu

Reviving the Written Word: Namita Gokhale's Journey from 'Paro' to 'Life on Mars'

The literary path of Namita Gokhale, known for her debut novel 'Paro: Dreams of Passion,' experienced a decade of obscurity despite initial success. Facing comparisons with contemporaries, she rekindled her career through short stories. Gokhale is recognized for her numerous works and contributions to literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:23 IST
Reviving the Written Word: Namita Gokhale's Journey from 'Paro' to 'Life on Mars'
  • Country:
  • India

Namita Gokhale's debut novel 'Paro: Dreams of Passion' soared to success in 1984, yet it led to an unexpected lull in her literary career. Despite winning the Sahitya Akademi award, Gokhale was overlooked by publishers for a decade, which she recounted during a talk at the Belgian Embassy.

During her conversation with author Amrita Tripathi, Gokhale reflected on her journey, revealing how her initial triumphs led to a professional nadir. She humorously recalled being dismissed as a 'flash in the pan,' battling discouragement and self-doubt as publishers urged repetitive themes akin to 'Paro.'

Discovering renewed passion, Gokhale turned her focus to short stories, with her work 'Omen 1' marking a turning point in the mid-90s. Her collection, 'Life on Mars,' symbolizes her resurgence, featuring a blend of critically acclaimed and new narratives, reinforcing her revered status in literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025