Storm Beryl Downgrades to a Tropical Depression
Storm Beryl has weakened from a tropical depression and is expected to further downgrade to a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm, currently near Tyler, Texas, has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.
The tropical depression is currently located 30 miles east-southeast of Tyler, Texas. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, according to the NHC.
The downgrade signifies a reduction in the storm's potential impact, although caution remains advised for the areas in its path.
