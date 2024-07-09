Storm Beryl Downgrades to a Tropical Depression

Storm Beryl has weakened into a tropical depression and is expected to further downgrade to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday, stated the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The tropical depression is currently located 30 miles east-southeast of Tyler, Texas. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, according to the NHC.

The downgrade signifies a reduction in the storm's potential impact, although caution remains advised for the areas in its path.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)