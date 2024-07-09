Delhi Govt Probes Illegal Tree Felling in Satbari Ridge Area

The fact-finding committee of the Delhi government visited Satbari in the southern Ridge area on Tuesday, where 1,100 trees were allegedly felled without proper permission.

Urban development minister and committee member Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the DDA of cutting the trees without the Supreme Court's permission. The three-member committee, including ministers Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain, is investigating the alleged felling for road construction. Bharadwaj stated that all work in the area is banned by the apex court. 'Despite this, work is going on with bulldozers here,' he said. Bharadwaj also alleged that 'the DDA is uprooting the felled trees and putting a layer of soil to hide the correct count of these trees.'

'Hundreds of trees were cut down to widen Gaushala Road in the Satbari forest area, even though land from farmhouses could have been acquired,' Bharadwaj said in a post on X. 'It appears the lush forest was cut to benefit large farmhouse owners. There is a big possibility of corruption; it should be probed,' he added.

Bharadwaj claimed that 'the Supreme Court is aware that the Delhi LG had given a verbal order to cut the trees during his visit here on February 3, 2024.' Water minister Atishi expressed grave concern over the illegal tree felling in the Ridge area. 'Delhi has faced severe heatwaves and pollution; in such a situation, illegal tree-cutting in this sensitive ecosystem is highly problematic,' she said.

