Incident Reported Near Yemen's Mokha Waters
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha. Authorities are currently investigating the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday an incident occurring 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha.
UKMTO officials have stated that the details of the incident remain unclear at this time.
Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to understand the nature and cause of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
