Anticipating a Stellar Display: The Return of T Coronae Borealis

A rare celestial event is anticipated as the star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) is expected to erupt, creating a nova visible in the night sky. Known to brighten dramatically once every 80 years, this phenomenon provides a special opportunity for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere and Australasia. Observers are advised to watch for this transient event, expected before October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney, Jul 10 (The Conversation) – Stargazers are anticipating a rare celestial event as T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), a star situated in the northern crown constellation, is expected to erupt any night now. Known as a recurrent nova, T CrB brightens significantly every 80 years, providing a fleeting but magnificent display.

Normally too faint to see, T CrB's eruptions make it shine 1,500 times brighter than usual. With its last eruptions recorded in 1866 and 1946, astronomers predict a similar display this year, having observed key pre-eruption signs since 2015.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere and Australasia are advised to monitor the night sky before October for this rare phenomenon. Amateur astronomers play a crucial role in tracking these events, contributing significantly to night sky observations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

