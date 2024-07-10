Anticipating a Stellar Display: The Return of T Coronae Borealis

Sydney, Jul 10 (The Conversation) – Stargazers are anticipating a rare celestial event as T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), a star situated in the northern crown constellation, is expected to erupt any night now. Known as a recurrent nova, T CrB brightens significantly every 80 years, providing a fleeting but magnificent display.

Normally too faint to see, T CrB's eruptions make it shine 1,500 times brighter than usual. With its last eruptions recorded in 1866 and 1946, astronomers predict a similar display this year, having observed key pre-eruption signs since 2015.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere and Australasia are advised to monitor the night sky before October for this rare phenomenon. Amateur astronomers play a crucial role in tracking these events, contributing significantly to night sky observations.

