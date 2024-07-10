Coalition Government Launches Climate Strategy with Five Core Pillars

The coalition Government proudly announced the launch of its Climate Strategy, a comprehensive and ambitious plan aimed at reducing the impacts of climate change and preparing for its future effects, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts revealed today.

“The Strategy is built on five core pillars and underscores the Government’s commitment to delivering on our climate change goals,” said Minister Watts.

The five pillars of the Climate Strategy are:

Infrastructure is resilient and communities are well prepared

Credible markets support the climate transition

Clean energy is abundant and affordable

World-leading climate innovation boosts the economy

Nature-based solutions address climate change

“Households, businesses, and our economy are already feeling the effects of climate change. We have seen what severe weather can do to infrastructure and property, and how that disrupts our supply chains and communities,” Minister Watts emphasized.

The Government is dedicated to meeting its climate change targets, with reducing net emissions being one of the nine Government targets aimed at achieving better results from the public service.

In addition, the Government will soon be consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan for the period 2026-2030. This plan will form the basis of the Government’s response to reduce New Zealand’s emissions in line with its targets.

“The Emissions Reduction Plan will set out policy proposals across the five pillars and focus on the largest drivers of emissions in New Zealand – the energy, transport, agriculture, and waste sectors,” added Minister Watts.

This comprehensive approach highlights the Government's commitment to tackling climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for New Zealand.