Sardar Sarovar Dam Nearing Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall

Significant rainfall in catchment areas has bolstered the water levels at Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam, which now stands at 136.43 meters. This is just over two meters shy of its full reservoir level, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities in Bharuch district have released approximately 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream, urging villages in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. The dam, critical for irrigation and drinking water supply, covers multiple states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is currently 92% full, with the State Emergency Operation Centre reporting 86% capacity in 206 reservoirs across Gujarat. Officials have issued high alerts for 146 reservoirs and regular alerts for 11 others.

