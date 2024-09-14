Catastrophic Flooding in Eastern Europe: Deaths, Damage, and Evacuations

At least four people died and thousands of homes were damaged by flooding in eastern Romania on Saturday, officials reported. Surging river levels have put authorities on high alert across central and eastern Europe following days of torrential rain. More rainfall is expected in the coming days across the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany, and Austria.

Evacuations were ordered in towns along the Czech-Polish border as rivers rose beyond alert levels. In Prague, preventative anti-flood measures were implemented after the devastating floods of 2002. Romania's emergency response unit noted that flooding had affected eight counties, with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu planning to visit the severely hit Galati county.

Rescue operations depicted on television highlighted flooded streets filled with muddy water, silt, and debris. Authorities deployed a Black Hawk helicopter for search and rescue missions. The Czech Republic faced significant rainfall, with some areas receiving up to 25 cm (10 inches) since Thursday. Flood barriers were erected in Prague, and the city's zoo was closed. Rail services on multiple routes were disrupted, and a hospital in Brno evacuated patients.

