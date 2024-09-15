Blaze Contained in Delhi's Industrial Area Factory Fire
A fire broke out in a factory on Lawrence Road Industrial area in northwest Delhi, but no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control by 19 fire tenders.
A fire erupted in a factory located in the Lawrence Road Industrial area of northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.
Authorities reported no casualties or injuries as firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.
'We received an emergency call about the fire at 12:19 pm. A total of 19 fire tenders were dispatched, and the situation is now under control with no reported injuries,' an official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
