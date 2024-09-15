Left Menu

Blaze Contained in Delhi's Industrial Area Factory Fire

A fire broke out in a factory on Lawrence Road Industrial area in northwest Delhi, but no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control by 19 fire tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:31 IST
Blaze Contained in Delhi's Industrial Area Factory Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a factory located in the Lawrence Road Industrial area of northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

Authorities reported no casualties or injuries as firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

'We received an emergency call about the fire at 12:19 pm. A total of 19 fire tenders were dispatched, and the situation is now under control with no reported injuries,' an official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024