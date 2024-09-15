Left Menu

Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca: Airport Shutdowns and Evacuations Begin

Shanghai's airports are cancelling hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca is set to make landfall. Authorities have also suspended travel on some bridges and highways. Evacuations and shutdowns are underway in affected areas. The typhoon's winds may reach up to 151 km per hour, bringing heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:23 IST
Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca: Airport Shutdowns and Evacuations Begin
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Shanghai's airports are cancelling hundreds of flights Sunday as they brace for impact from Typhoon Bebinca, which is due to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning, the authorities said.

Flights past 8 pm local time will be cancelled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, the airport officials said in a statement, affecting more than six hundred flights. The city also announced that it was suspending travel on some bridges while restricting that on other highways.

Typhoon Bebinca is currently a few hundred kilometers away from the coast.

The typhoon's winds are expected to reach 151 km per hour by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration, which has categorised it as a strong typhoon.

State media reported that 9,318 people had been evacuated from one district in Shanghai. Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Zhoushan, restaurants, supermarkets and shops shut down early for the day, and public transportation services were halted.

The storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches (254 millimetres) of rain in parts of the eastern coast that will be hardest hit, according to state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024