Nesting Bird Population Increases in Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha has seen a slight increase in the number of nesting birds this monsoon season, with the population reaching 1,30,123 across ten species. The growth, marking a 6,265 rise from the previous year, is attributed to suitable breeding conditions and abundant fish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:20 IST
Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha has observed a minor rise in its nesting bird population this monsoon season, according to a senior forest official on Monday.

Official census data show the bird population at 1,30,123 across ten species, an increase of 6,265 from last year's count of 1,23,867. Forest officials counted 27,282 nests atop around 1,300 mangrove trees using the direct count method. Census teams covered water bodies and mangrove areas in Mathadia, Laxmiprasaddia, Durgaprasaddia, and Balidia heronries in and around the park, an official reported.

Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, Bhitarkanika's Divisional Forest Officer, expressed optimism about the results for bird conservation programs. He attributed the rise to abundant fish and the park's distance from human habitation, making it an ideal breeding ground. Observing these birds as they build nests, incubate and hatch eggs, and protect their young from predators and the elements, is a mesmerizing sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

