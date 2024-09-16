Left Menu

Emperium Pvt Ltd Expands with Major Township and Housing Projects in Haryana

Realty firm Emperium Pvt Ltd plans to develop a 40-acre township in Yamunanagar and a housing project in Gurugram within three years. The firm's new projects have a revenue potential of Rs 775 crore. Previously, Emperium delivered 1.7 million square feet of residential space, mainly in Panipat City, with a total revenue of Rs 341 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:14 IST
Emperium Pvt Ltd Expands with Major Township and Housing Projects in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Emperium Pvt Ltd aims to launch a 40-acre township in Yamunanagar and a high-end housing project in Gurugram over the next three years, projecting potential revenue of Rs 775 crore.

Since its inception, Emperium has completed 1.7 million square feet of residential space, delivering 1,320 units in Panipat City alone, with a total revenue of Rs 341 crore.

In a statement released on Monday, Emperium confirmed plans to add 2.1 million square feet across 1,055 units over the next three years, including developing the luxury residential project PREMIO in Gurugram and the township EMPERIUM RESORTICO in Yamunanagar. Founder Director Ravi Saund emphasized the company's commitment to high-quality projects in key Haryana markets and its confidence in exceeding market expectations with these new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024