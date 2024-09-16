Emperium Pvt Ltd Expands with Major Township and Housing Projects in Haryana

Realty firm Emperium Pvt Ltd aims to launch a 40-acre township in Yamunanagar and a high-end housing project in Gurugram over the next three years, projecting potential revenue of Rs 775 crore.

Since its inception, Emperium has completed 1.7 million square feet of residential space, delivering 1,320 units in Panipat City alone, with a total revenue of Rs 341 crore.

In a statement released on Monday, Emperium confirmed plans to add 2.1 million square feet across 1,055 units over the next three years, including developing the luxury residential project PREMIO in Gurugram and the township EMPERIUM RESORTICO in Yamunanagar. Founder Director Ravi Saund emphasized the company's commitment to high-quality projects in key Haryana markets and its confidence in exceeding market expectations with these new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)