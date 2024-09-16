Left Menu

Persistent Rainfall Disrupts Life in Coastal West Bengal

Heavy rainfall and a deep depression have caused significant disruptions in West Bengal's coastal districts. Various areas, including Paschim Medinipur and Kolkata, are inundated. Relief measures are being taken, but farmers and fishermen are severely affected. Further heavy rainfall is not predicted by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:17 IST
Persistent Rainfall Disrupts Life in Coastal West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in West Bengal's coastal districts and other areas over the past two days has inundated many low-lying regions, according to officials.

Despite no predictions of further heavy rainfall, normal life in several districts, including Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Kolkata, has been disrupted.

Water levels in rivers and canals have overflowed, leading to significant challenges for local residents, farmers, and fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024