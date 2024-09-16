Persistent Rainfall Disrupts Life in Coastal West Bengal
Heavy rainfall and a deep depression have caused significant disruptions in West Bengal's coastal districts. Various areas, including Paschim Medinipur and Kolkata, are inundated. Relief measures are being taken, but farmers and fishermen are severely affected. Further heavy rainfall is not predicted by the IMD.
Heavy rainfall in West Bengal's coastal districts and other areas over the past two days has inundated many low-lying regions, according to officials.
Despite no predictions of further heavy rainfall, normal life in several districts, including Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Kolkata, has been disrupted.
Water levels in rivers and canals have overflowed, leading to significant challenges for local residents, farmers, and fishermen.
