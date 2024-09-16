Kofola CeskoSlovensko Battles Flood Aftermath in Krnov
Kofola CeskoSlovensko, a Czech soft drinks manufacturer, is dealing with major flooding at its Krnov facility. The company is currently assessing the length of the production outage and potential damage. Despite the disruption, Kofola assures that supplies can be managed with the help of its other production plants.
Kofola CeskoSlovensko, a well-known Czech soft drinks manufacturer, is currently addressing the significant flooding issues affecting its production facilities in Krnov. The flooding has impacted operations since last week, the company reported on Monday.
Officials stated that they would have a clearer understanding of the outage's duration early next week, emphasizing that it is still too early to estimate the full extent of the damage. However, Kofola assured stakeholders that the supply of most products could be maintained through its other production plants.
This proactive approach aims to minimize disruption and ensure that market demand continues to be met effectively during this challenging period for the company.
