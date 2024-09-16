Left Menu

Kofola CeskoSlovensko Battles Flood Aftermath in Krnov

Kofola CeskoSlovensko, a Czech soft drinks manufacturer, is dealing with major flooding at its Krnov facility. The company is currently assessing the length of the production outage and potential damage. Despite the disruption, Kofola assures that supplies can be managed with the help of its other production plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:15 IST
Kofola CeskoSlovensko Battles Flood Aftermath in Krnov
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Kofola CeskoSlovensko, a well-known Czech soft drinks manufacturer, is currently addressing the significant flooding issues affecting its production facilities in Krnov. The flooding has impacted operations since last week, the company reported on Monday.

Officials stated that they would have a clearer understanding of the outage's duration early next week, emphasizing that it is still too early to estimate the full extent of the damage. However, Kofola assured stakeholders that the supply of most products could be maintained through its other production plants.

This proactive approach aims to minimize disruption and ensure that market demand continues to be met effectively during this challenging period for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024