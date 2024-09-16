Left Menu

Czech Republic Battles Severe Bird Flu Outbreak

The Czech Republic faces a significant H5N1 avian influenza outbreak on a poultry farm, leading to the death of 52 geese and the culling of 848 birds. This outbreak is part of a larger global struggle with avian flu, which also affects other animals and farm workers.

The Czech Republic has announced a severe outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza at a poultry farm, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The epidemic has led to the death of 52 geese in the town of Martinice u Breznice, with an additional 848 birds being culled as a preventive measure, Czech authorities reported.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has devastating effects on poultry and has caused widespread farm disruptions globally in recent years. The current outbreak is yet another instance of the virus wreaking havoc on bird populations.

Public health officials are increasingly concerned about the potential for the virus to jump species. There have been recent cases of transmission beyond avian populations, notably to dairy cows and farm workers in the United States, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced biosecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

