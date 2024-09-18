Left Menu

India Greenlights Ambitious Venus Orbiter Mission

The Union Cabinet has approved the Venus Orbiter Mission, aimed at exploring and understanding Venus's surface, subsurface, and atmospheric processes. Managed by the Department of Space, the mission will place a scientific spacecraft in Venus's orbit. An allocation of Rs 1,236 crore has been made for this project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:00 IST
India Greenlights Ambitious Venus Orbiter Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of a Venus Orbiter Mission for exploring and studying the planet. The mission, led by the Department of Space, will place a scientific spacecraft in Venus's orbit to better understand its surface, subsurface, atmospheric processes, and the Sun's influence on its atmosphere.

Venus, Earth's closest planetary neighbor and believed to have formed under similar conditions, provides a unique opportunity to study planetary environments that have evolved differently. This mission aims to uncover the underlying causes of Venus's transformation from a once Earth-like and potentially habitable planet to its current state.

The Cabinet has allocated Rs 1,236 crore for the mission, of which Rs 824 crore will be used for developing the spacecraft by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024