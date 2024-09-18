Left Menu

Record-Breaking Energy Beams Erupt from Distant Supermassive Black Hole

Two colossal jets of energy, 140 times the width of the Milky Way, have been observed emanating from a supermassive black hole in a galaxy 7.5 billion light-years away. These jets, detected using the LOFAR radio telescope, are among the most energetic events since the Big Bang, possibly affecting the cosmic web's large-scale structure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two mighty beams of energy have been detected shooting in opposite directions from a supermassive black hole inside a distant galaxy - the largest such jets ever spotted, extending about 140 times the diameter of our vast Milky Way galaxy.

The black hole, located 7.5 billion light-years from Earth, produces jets containing subatomic particles and magnetic fields. These were discovered using the LOFAR (Low-Frequency Array) radio telescope and span 23 million light-years.

Named Porphyrion after a Greek mythological giant, these jets are one of the most powerful cosmic phenomena observed since the Big Bang, indicating that black holes can influence regions far beyond their host galaxies.

