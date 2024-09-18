Record-Breaking Energy Beams Erupt from Distant Supermassive Black Hole

Two mighty beams of energy have been detected shooting in opposite directions from a supermassive black hole inside a distant galaxy - the largest such jets ever spotted, extending about 140 times the diameter of our vast Milky Way galaxy.

The black hole, located 7.5 billion light-years from Earth, produces jets containing subatomic particles and magnetic fields. These were discovered using the LOFAR (Low-Frequency Array) radio telescope and span 23 million light-years.

Named Porphyrion after a Greek mythological giant, these jets are one of the most powerful cosmic phenomena observed since the Big Bang, indicating that black holes can influence regions far beyond their host galaxies.

(With inputs from agencies.)