Left Menu

Tropical Storm Set to Hit Central Vietnam with Torrential Rains

A tropical storm is expected to hit central Vietnam Thursday, potentially causing dangerous floods. The storm, with wind speeds of up to 102 km/h, is anticipated to affect the coastline from Quang Tri to Quang Nam provinces, according to the government's weather agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:17 IST
Tropical Storm Set to Hit Central Vietnam with Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam late on Thursday, bringing torrential rains that could trigger dangerous floods, the government's weather agency said.

The storm, with wind gusts of up to 102 kilometres an hour, is forecast to hit the coast from Quang Tri to Quang Nam province in the evening, the agency said in a report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024