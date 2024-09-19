Tropical Storm Set to Hit Central Vietnam with Torrential Rains
A tropical storm is expected to hit central Vietnam Thursday, potentially causing dangerous floods. The storm, with wind speeds of up to 102 km/h, is anticipated to affect the coastline from Quang Tri to Quang Nam provinces, according to the government's weather agency.
A tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam late on Thursday, bringing torrential rains that could trigger dangerous floods, the government's weather agency said.
The storm, with wind gusts of up to 102 kilometres an hour, is forecast to hit the coast from Quang Tri to Quang Nam province in the evening, the agency said in a report.
